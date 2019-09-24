HyperChiller

Rapid Drink Chiller

$29.95

At The Grommet

This drink chiller turns any non-carbonated beverage ice-cold in less than 60 seconds. Pour in hot coffee, tea, whiskey, wine, juice—whatever you’re drinking, and enjoy it iced in a minute without ice cubes that dilute the taste. Prep your HyperChiller by filling up the chambers, then freeze for a full-fledged cooling system. It’s even designed to fit under most coffee makers, so you can go straight from brewed to brrrrrrrrr. Materials: BPA-free plastic, food-grade stainless steel Care: Dishwasher safe Features dilution-free rapid cooling system High-capacity 12.5 oz. cooling chamber Cools by 130 degrees Fahrenheit in one minute Easy to use, compact design Compatible with any brew method and fits beneath most full-sized single cup brewing devices with a minimum height of 6.75” Made in China Dimensions: 4.25" x 4.25" x 6.75" Weight: 0.8 lb.