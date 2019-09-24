Neutrogena

Rapid Clear Acne Eliminating Spot Treatment Gel

$7.47

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Clear breakouts quickly and effectively with Neutrogena Rapid Clear Acne Eliminating Spot Treatment Gel with Witch Hazel. Our maximum-strength acne treatment for breakout emergencies clears breakouts fast and helps prevent emerging breakouts, even before they become visible. This acne medicine features Micro-Clear Technology, a powerful technology clinically shown to boost delivery of salicylic acid acne medicine to clear congested pores and speed acne treatment deep at the source. The unique formula of this spot treatment gel also contains witch hazel, a natural ingredient known for its skin-soothing properties. Clinically proven to reduce pimple size, swelling, and redness in 8 hours, it can be applied up to three times a day as a pimple spot treatment for acne-prone skin.