What it is: A limited-edition set featuring four curated Velvet Matte Lip Pencils in a special cosmetics case inspired by the rebellious fashion of the '70s.What it does: Velvet Matte Lip Pencil instantly coats your lips with rich pigment, imparting a velvet matte finish for seamless color. Its long-lasting yet nondrying formula is enriched with special emollients for a creamy texture, while a combination of unique silicones ensures pristine color for hours.Shades include:- Skin Tight (pink beige)- Rowdy (nude beige)- Mayhem (mauve)- Trashed (orchid)How to use: Use to line, define and/or fill in the entire lip area. To create a long-wearing lip look, use as a base and layer additional lip products on top. To create dimension, try one shade as a liner and another to fill in the lips. Properly moisturize your lips before you begin. Light colors can exaggerate dehydrated lips."/