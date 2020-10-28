Burrow

Range 3-piece Sectional Lounger

Dimensions General Dimensions62" L x 60.5" D x 28" H Seat Depth24" Seat Height16" Leg Height7.25" Opt. Ottoman Add-On 29.5" L x 29.5" D x 16" H Alternate arrangements, all in the box These are a few of the nearly-limitless alternate arrangements for your Range — and you can unlock even greater flexibility with additional modules down the line. Flexible options Arm panels can swap from side to side Modern design meets sink-in comfort A classic loveseat configuration of our Range Collection, with an added attachable ottoman in a chaise-like configuration. It's a space-efficient, conventional layout that allows you to take full advantage of our modular engineering, if you decide to expand or adapt in the future. Range is our vision for a plush, comfortable seating system that’s perfect for everything from streaming marathons to afternoon napping, balanced with a bold, contemporary design statement with a low profile and clean, sophisticated lines. Created for a life of leisure Range rejects the notion that modern design is cold or uncomfortable. It features soft, overstuffed cushions and deep, expansive seats to level up your lounging. And with durable, stain-resistant fabric you don’t have to be precious with it — go ahead and embrace the red wine and chocolate ice cream, because you can literally spritz any spills with a bleach solution to clean up. Made with durable, advanced materials Our material selection prioritizes performance, because even with a sculptural design like Range, a sofa or sectional still needs to accommodate everyday use. The cushions use a combination of medium-density foam, shredded fill, and fiber wadding to give that immediate sink-in feeling with enduring comfort — and they’re all CertiPUR-US certified to be free of ozone depleters, formaldehyde, heavy metals, flame retardants, and other nasty, dangerous things found in non-certified cushions. Bent plywood construction The robust frame is built with sustainably-sourced hardwoods, and the panels are made from single sheets of bent plywood