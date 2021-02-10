Burrow

Range 2-piece One Arm Sofa With Table

A one-armed loveseat configuration of our Range Collection with an attached side table, for an irreverent silhouette in a compact footprint. It gives you the best of both worlds: a corner to get cozy, and a convenient table to set aside your things. It's practically begging to become your new reading nook. Range is our vision for a plush, comfortable seating system that’s perfect for everything from streaming marathons to afternoon napping, balanced with a bold, contemporary design statement with a low profile and clean, sophisticated lines. And thanks to the universal modular system, there are countless configuration options and opportunities to expand with extra seats, added tables, and other upgrades.