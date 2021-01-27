Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Burrow
Range 2-piece One Arm Sofa With Table
$1095.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Burrow
Need a few alternatives?
Baxton Studio
Sorrento Loveseat
$199.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Mercury Row
Perseus Armless Loveseat
$1079.97
$419.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Carson Carrington
Carson Carrington Naglestad Loveseat
$798.98
$433.99
from
Overstock
BUY
Hashtag Home
Coffield Square Arm Loveseat
$276.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Burrow
Burrow
Carta Bench
$395.00
$355.50
from
Burrow
BUY
Burrow
Ridge Rug
$395.00
$355.50
from
Burrow
BUY
Burrow
The Navy Essential Throw
$79.00
$71.10
from
Burrow
BUY
Burrow
Prairie Modern Rug
$395.00
$355.50
from
Burrow
BUY
More from Furniture
Baxton Studio
Sorrento Loveseat
$199.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Mercury Row
Perseus Armless Loveseat
$1079.97
$419.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Carson Carrington
Carson Carrington Naglestad Loveseat
$798.98
$433.99
from
Overstock
BUY
Hashtag Home
Coffield Square Arm Loveseat
$276.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted