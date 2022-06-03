Urban Outfitters

Randi Shrunken Sweater Vest

$49.00 $24.50

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 62391669; Color Code: 044 Classic v-neck sweater vest in a shrunken fit that is cropped above the waist. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 50% Viscose, 29% polyester, 21% nylon - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Purple is 5’11” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 31” - Length: 15.75”