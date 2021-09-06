Lack of Colour

Rancher Felt Hat

$130.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 55347751; Color Code: 004 Top things off with this structured Australian wool hat featured in a round brim design with a ribbon on the crown. Dipped crown Interior band for secure fit Ribbon trim What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was Made By Hand by one of our artisan partners, including 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and small businesses creating special, one-of-a-kind pieces in small batches under ethical conditions.