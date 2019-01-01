Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Lykke Wullf
Ranch Pant Denim
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lykke Wullf
High-rise with a straight leg and cropped at the ankle with two front & back pockets.
Featured in 1 story
How To Embrace Cropped Pants
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
MOTHER
Stunner Ankle Fray Not
$228.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Denim & Supply
Reno Boyfriend Jean
$125.00
from
Ralph Lauren
BUY
DETAILS
J Brand
Photo Ready Maria Ankle Crop
$242.00
from
J Brand
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
High Waist Wide-leg Authentic Denim Jeans
$45.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Lykke Wullf
DETAILS
Lykke Wullf
Margot Bag
$195.00
from
Lykke Wullf
BUY
DETAILS
Lykke Wullf
Cassidy Top
$198.00
from
Lykke Wullf
BUY
DETAILS
Lykke Wullf
The Bamboo Bag
$286.00
from
Lykke Wullf
BUY
DETAILS
Lykke Wullf
Cassidy Top
$198.00
from
Lykke Wullf
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
M.M.LaFleur
The Tinsley Trouser
$225.00
from
MM.LaFleur
BUY
DETAILS
New Look Plus
Paper Bag Trousers In Green
£19.98
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Flared Belted Jumpsuit
£79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Track Pants
$70.00
from
Adidas
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted