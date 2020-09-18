AllModern

Ramsey End Table

$450.00 $209.90

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Whether sidled up beside your sofa or acting as a nightstand in the master suite, this C-shaped end table is always a stylish stage. Crafted from clear plastic Lucite, with polished gold legs, its frame features a modern design perfect for contemporary or glam aesthetics. A rectangular top provides the perfect perch for a gleaming lamp or a stack of magazines. This piece measures 22.5'' H x 13.5'' W x 14.75'' D.