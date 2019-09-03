Innika Choo

Ramie Big Frill Dress - Ché Pas Se Foam

$485.00

DESCRIPTION This feminine piece is cut from swathes of wispy ramie and falls to a full body rolling frill hem. The ramie fabric has a vintage-feel, and is cut for a loose fit, with relaxed ties that secure at each shoulder,...Read more DESCRIPTION This feminine piece is cut from swathes of wispy ramie and falls to a full body rolling frill hem. The ramie fabric has a vintage-feel, and is cut for a loose fit, with relaxed ties that secure at each shoulder, and a tiered silhouette for added volume and movement. This floating dress is carefully assembled with pleated ruffles at each tier, that enhance its endless flowing and weightless feel. DETAILS * Slip on style* Soft sheer Ramie fabric* Layered full body* Fabric ties secure at each shoulder* Over size fit* Can be worn low or high, with adjustable shoulder ties* Can be worn over a jersey tee shirt for a change of the look* Available in Biscuit, Dusk, Milk, Noir and Sea Foam* 100% Ramie* Lined with cotton* Hand wash separately* Dry clean every once in a while* Ramie looks best with a quick warm iron, but truly looks it's best after you've worn it for a few hours FIT Approx shoulder to Hem length 103cm (can be worn shorter or longer)Waist 100cm Measurements provided are for our size 2 garments. If you've purchased from us previously, you would have worn size 2. Size up or down if you like more or less volume. See FAQ for size guide. Styled on Instagram Sea foam ramie big frill #ChèPas 20 MARCH 2019 Ramie Big Frill Dress - Ché Pas Se Foam 485.00 Could not think of a better pairing, absolutely adore this Jessie! @loefflerrandall Sea mist ramie big frill dream and rose gold Penny sandals from Loeffler Ran... 12 FEBRUARY 2019 Ché Pas Sea Foam Ramie Big Frill 485.00 Ramie is my all time favourite fibre