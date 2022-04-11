YETI

Rambler 30 Oz Tumbler

The Rambler 30 oz. is the tumbler that gets you through the day. Your morning brew stays hot, and your iced coffee will stay cold - so take your time These Ramblers come standard with the YETI MagSlider Lid, the only drink lid that uses the power of magnets to keep your water, beer, or favorite drink on lock While the MagSlider Lid adds a barrier of protection for keeping drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping, Please Note – The MagSlider Lid is not leakproof and will not prevent spills YETI Ramblers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and have a No Sweat Design to make sure your hands stay dry. The tough Duracoat coating on the colored tumblers won’t crack, peel or fade The YETI 30 oz. Rambler Tumbler stands 7 5/8 in high and has a lip diameter of 4 in. All YETI 30 oz. Tumblers are sized to fit in standard sized cup holders