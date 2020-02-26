YETI

Rambler 26 Oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel With Triplehaul Cap

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

DuraCoat Color that is built to last - no fading, peeling, or cracking here Leakproof TripleHaul Cap protects your truck cab or day pack from spills; complete with 3-finger grip This Double-Wall Vacuum Insulated water bottle has the power to keep your water cold (or coffee hot) until the last sip 18/8 stainless steel construction stands up to even the toughest of conditions Dimensions: 9 1/2 in high, diameter of 3 in. Fits standard sized cup holders