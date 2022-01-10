Anne Klein

Rally Wide Calf

$168.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart Step into comfort and style wearing the Anne Klein® Rally Wide Calf. Features Iflex Sock 3mm Latex Foam. Leather upper. Pull-on construction with inner zip closure. Designer strap at the ankle. Almond toe. Leather and polyurethane lining. Polyester insole. Covered block heel. Thermoplastic rubber outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Circumference: 14 1⁄1 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!