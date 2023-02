Design Within Reach

Raleigh Sofa

$7495.00 $5996.00

Buy Now Review It

At Design Within Reach

Sit back and relax — Inspired by midcentury Danish design, the Raleigh Sofa features a streamlined silhouette with an exposed solid wood frame. It’s designed with a canted seatback that comfortably accommodates a more natural way of sitting and relaxing.