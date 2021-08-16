Rains

Rains Longer Jacket

£105.00

The Rains Longer Jacket is a functional, unisex rain jacket with a casual fit. Constructed from lightweight, waterproof fabric, the silhouette is relaxed and casual. Longer Jacket is finished with signature Rains details, including: a storm shield with backside ventilation, an adjustable hood with a built-in cap, and identifiably Rains cut lines. As a part of the Jacket trio from Rains, Longer Jacket is the longest of the three silhouettes in the family, falling below the knees. Model is 177cm / 5′ 9″ tall and wearing a size S/M