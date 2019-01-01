Rains

Rains Fire Orange Classic Jacket

£75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Rains’ Classic Jacket is a functional and unisex rain jacket with a casual fit. Inspired by classic rainwear, Jacket is an urban version made from a water-resistant lightweight fabric with a matte and smooth finish. With its casual silhouette, Jacket has classic Rains details as the storm shield and an adjustable hood with a practical cap function. - Fabric column pressure: 4000 mm - Double welded slanting pocket flaps - Front placket with snap buttons - Fishtail - Adjustable cuffs - Adjustable hood with a practical cap function - Ventilation under storm shield - Ultrasonically welded seams