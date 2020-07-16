Tarte

Rainforest Of The Sea Seaglass Eyeshadow

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS We managed to bottle up the beauty of seaglass – this ultra-metallic & lustrous liquid-to-powder formula with an easy-to-use doe foot applicator delivers an intense splash of color & a wave of compliments. WHAT IT DOES glides on in seconds & dries down flawlessly looks like it took hours & multiple products – but only needs one swipe water infused with marine plant extracts for weightless wear & antioxidant protection two different finishes – glitter & holographic Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten