Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Rainforest Of The Sea Seaglass Eyeshadow
$22.00
Review It
Review It
At Tarte
We managed to bottle up the beauty of seaglass – this ultra-metallic & lustrous liquid-to-powder formula with an easy-to-use doe foot applicator.
Featured in 2 stories
Stay In School (For The Student Discounts)
by
Emily Ruane
18 Beauty Products Our Editors Loved This Month
by
Thatiana Diaz
Need a few alternatives?
Le Métier de Beauté
True Colour Eye Shadow In Tamarack
$30.00
from
DermStore
BUY
NARS
Dual-intensity Eyeshadow In Sycorax
$29.00
from
NARS
BUY
Ardency Inn
Modster Manuka Honey Enriched Pigments In Rose Gold
$21.00
from
Ardency Inn
BUY
Urban Decay
Electric Pressed Pigment Palette
$49.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
Tarte
Shape Tape Contour Concealer
£23.00
from
Tarte
BUY
Tarte
Shape Tape Contour Concealer
$27.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Tarte Tartelette 2 In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush
$29.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
