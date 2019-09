Lovers + Friends

Raine Crop Top In Multi Disco

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Red, white and blue is year-round friendly with the Raine Crop Top by Lovers + Friends. Dazzle the evening away in this sexy blouse that sparkles with a jazzy sequin construction and perfectly cropped hem.. Poly blend. Hand wash cold. Multi sequin embellishments. Hidden side zipper closure. Revolve Style No. LOVF-WS938. Manufacturer Style No. LFS228 H18.