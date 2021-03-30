Melnor

Raincloud Internet Controlled Smart Timer

Automate your watering and simplify your life with the new Melnor Raincloud Smart Watering System. This system allows you to get the benefits of the advanced scheduling available with inground, professionally installed irrigation systems without the extreme costs or mess of digging up your yard for installation. Instead, Raincloud allows you to simply connect up to 4 garden hoses (expandable to 8 with the addition of a second Faucet Valve Unit) and connect to the watering device of your choice. No more trying to program your watering timer on a small, hard to read LCD screen like used on traditional watering timers, instead setup and scheduling is easy and all done on your smart phone or tablet using the free Raincloud App or even using your computer on the Raincloud website. Scheduling Raincloud can be as simple as setting to watering once per day every day with each watering zone, to scheduling each zone to water up to 6 times per day for different amounts of time on different days of the week. You decide how simple or complex you want to set your watering schedule to be for the ultimate in scheduling flexibility. You can even fully automate the system with the addition of the Melnor AquaSentry Moisture Sensor. This amazing device senses the moisture level in your soil and only allows the Raincloud to water when the soil is dry. If the soil is already wet enough, it tells Raincloud to skip the watering cycle which saves water and is better for your plants. Control your watering from anywhere you have internet access with a smart phone, tablet or computer Setup is a breeze with a simple plug and play connection to your router and an app that makes scheduling easy and fun Water up to 4 different areas or zones with 1 faucet, all with independent watering schedules with up to 6 cycles throughout the day Save water and fully automate with the addition of the aquasentry moisture sensor which detects soil moisture and controls watering automatically No need to dig up your yard for an inground system: raincloud works with standard garden hoses, drip systems, soaker hoses and all types of sprinklers Click here for more information on Electronic Recycling Programs California residents