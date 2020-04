Madewell

Raincheck Packable Raincoat

$98.00 $89.50

Smile through the spring showers in our handy packable raincoat with a feel-good bonus: Its fabric comes from recycled water bottles (six, to be exact). Ventilated for a built-in breeze, this hooded jacket has an adjustable drawstring in the hem and zip-close pockets to keep your phone dry. Maybe the best part? It folds into a fanny pack that you can snap around your waist on those 40-percent-chance-of-precipitation days.