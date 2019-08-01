Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Rainbow Wood Headboard

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

If your little one always has their head in the clouds, then the Rainbow Wood Headboard by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids is a great addition to their bedroom. This arched headboard is made of engineered wood and features a lovely rainbow design to brighten up your child's room. Each layer of the rainbow is individually painted. The two legs have four threaded insert locations that allow the headboard to easily attach to a standard bed frame (not included). Pair this piece with other rainbow items by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids to create a cheerful space that your little one can enjoy. Choose from available sizes to find the rainbow headboard that works best for your child's room.