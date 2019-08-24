Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Madewell
Rainbow Stripe Silk & Cotton Cape Scarf
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Clever slits allow you to wear this rainbowy silk-and-cotton style as a draped cape, or you can double it up and wrap it around your neck as a cozy scarf.
Featured in 1 story
A Stylish Shopping Guide For Savvy Travelers
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Kit and Ace
Parade Tassel Blanket
$158.00
from
Kit and Ace
BUY
DETAILS
Banana Republic
Maddy Scarf
$59.50
from
Banana Republic
BUY
DETAILS
General Store
Vintage Bandanas
$18.00
from
General Store
BUY
DETAILS
The Honest Company
2-in-1 Organic Nursing Cover + Scarf
$59.95
from
The Honest Company
BUY
More from Madewell
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Dadjean In Tile White
$105.00
$49.99
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Eyelet Bow-back Midi Dress
$148.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The High-rise Slim Boyjean In Fitzgerald Wash
$128.00
$99.99
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Scarves
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Tie-dye Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Travel
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More F...
Carol Cat first discovered True Blood in 2008, when a friend gave her a VHS tape of HBO's popular Southern-accented vampire series. "I didn't usually
by
Olivia Harrison
Travel
In Town For The Weekend? Here's What To Do For Labor Day In ...
Maybe your friends all left town to enjoy the long weekend at a cute Airbnb. Or perhaps your Labor Day weekend getaway is what brought you to New York
by
Michelle Santiago...
Travel
Marriott Is Getting Rid Of Travel-Sized Toiletries
The world's largest hotel chain just took a big step toward being more sustainable. Yesterday, Marriott announced that it's expanding an initiative to
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted