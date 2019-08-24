Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesScarves
Madewell

Rainbow Stripe Silk & Cotton Cape Scarf

$48.00
At Nordstrom
Clever slits allow you to wear this rainbowy silk-and-cotton style as a draped cape, or you can double it up and wrap it around your neck as a cozy scarf.
Featured in 1 story
A Stylish Shopping Guide For Savvy Travelers
by Elizabeth Buxton