Moxi Skates

Rainbow Rider

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Moxi Skates

The Moxi Rainbow Rider is designed for the beginning recreational skater looking for an outdoor roller skate packed with high-quality comfort at an affordable price. The Rainbow Rider features a reliable boot made of vinyl uppers and a padded, soft lining that is comfortable to the skin for a supportive and care-free stride. Rainbow-themed graphics and a no-maintenance PVC outsole round out the boot, which is attached to a durable die-cast aluminum plate, soft outdoor wheels, ABEC-5 bearings, and an adjustable toe stop to ensure a smooth, cruiser-friendly ride. Brimming with attention to detail and thoughtful touches, the Rainbow Rider is an undeniable value for the beginning or casual outdoor skater. It will leave you feeling like you are gliding along rainbows! A portion of proceeds from the sales of these skates will benefit the Marsha P Johnson Institute. Specifications: Drum-dyed vinyl upper Foam-backed lining PVC unit outsole and heel Curved collar for added comfort Ankle padding Tri-color laces High rebound outdoor wheels Available sizes: Asphalt Black 1-10 Full Only – Medium width Pink Heart 1-10 Full Only – Medium width Sunshine Yellow 1-10 Full Only – Medium width *** These skates are not intended for use at the skatepark Set Components Boot: Moxi Rainbow Rider Plate: Die-cast aluminum Wheels: Moxi Rainbow Rider 58mm Hardness: 82A Bearings: ABEC-5 Toe stop: Adjustable Custom Options Not applicable