Rainbow Reusable Metal Straws

£1.50

The perfect alternative to plastic straws is here, and even better, they’re the colour of rainbows!! These eco-friendly reusable straws not only reduce your plastic footprint, but you get to drink from a shiny rainbow. You can use these stainless steel beauties time and time again, and they will brighten up your Insta feed. These guys are dishwasher safe, but if you don’t have a dishwasher you can add-on a cute lil cleaning brush to keep you straws extra clean. Why not carry them everywhere with you and become crazy rainbow straw lady? There are worse nicknames, embrace it! The re-usable straws are about 8 inches long (the length of a standard plastic straw) and sit perfectly in glasses or mugs. Due to the rainbow effect each straw is slightly different, some are more pink, some are more blue/green, and some have small patches of silver, but they each shimmer perfectly in the light. Forever reusable and dishwasher safe, or add a straw cleaning brush to your order to keep them sparkly clean.