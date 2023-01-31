‎Otstar

Rainbow Reusable Boba Straws

$12.99

DESIGN FOR BOBA TEA, SMOOTHIES AND JUMBO DRINKS -- 3 pcs Extra Wide metal straws + 3 silicone tips + 1 cleanning brushes + 1 straws storage case. Our 12mm (0.5") wide bubble tea straws will help you suck up even the last tapioca pearls, toppings or jelly. extra wide satinless steel straws are the best ideal size for fat boba tea (tapioca pearls), frozen smoothies, thick milkshakes, jelly, jumbo drinks and more homemade thick drinks. Environmentally Friendly -- This reusable straw is made of food grade stainless steel and silicone, non-toxic, BPA free, machine washable, sturdy and environmentally friendly than Plastic or Paper Straws for daily use, save the world from plastics! SAFE TO USE --These large metal straws for smoothies are thick enough with smooth but blunt edges of the end, the included silicone head prevents hurt your mouth and teeth, and smooth angled tips will poke through sealed boba tops with ease. EASY TO CLEAN AND STORE -- Include 2 long cleaners, you can clean the inside of the recyclable straws from top to bottom easily. PORTABLE CARRYING POUCH - This kit includes a helpful travel case so you can bring some of your reusable straw with you on the go. 100% RISK-FREE SATISFACTION -- We also offer you a 100% risk-free satisfaction soluion to let you buy with confidence, no questions asked. Contact us for 100% refund or free replacement if it’s defective or broken. Otstar Boba straws with brush cleaner are made of high quality stainless steel materials,they are rustproof,reusable,biodegradable and food-grade.They are also cost-effective and ideal alternatives to single use plastic straws,fragile glass straws,floppy silicone straws,soggy paper straws and bamboo straws.With the silicone tips we provide you'll certainly have your enjoyment of drinking. Love your new straws and love your Smoothies,Milk shakes,Cocktail ,Bubble tea,Slushies,Juice,Frappe，blended soups,yogurts,mojitos as before. Box Contain(ECO FRIENDLY PACKAGING): Bubble Tea Metal Straw X 3, Straw Tips X 3, Straw Cleaner X 1, storage case X 1. Large Straw Size: 215mm in length,10mm in inner diameter,12mm in outer diameter.(Larger Than Usual for Bubble Tea.)