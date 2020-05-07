House of Intuition

Rainbow Moonstone With Tourmaline

$60.00

At House of Intuition

Rainbow Moonstone Chakra: Crown and Third Eye Aids one to kindle the inner light of the heart. Heals old emotional wounds and diffuses energy throughout the aura. Encourages the acceptance of psychic powers. Tourmaline Chakra- Root Used to repel and protect against negativity. Clears you and your surroundings. Stimulates practical creativity. Great for keeping thoughts and emotions under control. Size/shape may vary due to each stone being unique in color and form. Approx. .75" - 2." tall