Farm Rio

Rainbow Mixed Prints Maxi Dress

$265.00 $212.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

This is definitely a sun-loving style to empower all around! The Rainbow Mixed Prints Maxi Dress features a cozy fit, and everything in it will make you feel not just comfortable, but ready to shine wherever your plans take you to. Goes well with fresh sandals and bold accessories (we don’t need to mention your happiness, right?).