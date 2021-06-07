Kate Spade

Rainbow Medium Market Tote

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At kate spade

Since our launch in 1993, we've always stood for optimism, joy and self-expression. today, we're committed to creating pieces that enhance what makes you, you. in celebration of pride, we designed this rainbow camera bag as part of our capsule collection to continue these founding principles. 20% of net profits (up to $150,000) from the sale of the collection will be donated to the trevor project to support the mental wellbeing of LGBTQ+ youth