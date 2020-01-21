Lovehoney

Rainbow Magic Bullet, 10-function Vibrator

$16.99 $8.50

Find your way over the rainbow as this bullet vibrator elevates you to stimulation elation and beyond. Packing 10 delightful functions into its smooth, shiny multicolored form, the Lovehoney Magic Bullet is a kaleidoscopic pleasure machine. Powerful vibrations travel along your bullet's length, buzzing with 3 intensities and 7 patterns. Tapered at the nib, this toy offers precise external stimulation, whether you use it solo or share it with a partner. Get gorgeous glide by slathering the bullet with water-based lubricant before use.