Farm Rio

Rainbow Garden Mini Dress

$215.00 $150.50

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch chiffon Floral print with metallic detail Self tie at waist Knee length V neck Blouson sleeves with elastic cuffs Shell: 85% viscose/12% cotton/3% polyester Lining: 100% viscose Hand wash Imported, China Style #FARMR30072