Farm Rio

Rainbow Dots Sweater

$225.00 $168.75

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Color the cold-ish situation. Nothing better than the Rainbow Dots Sweater, its oversized fitting to embrace you, and all those adorable tassels to match your charming bottoms (printed or not, you name it). Oh, and it has ribbed neck, cuffs, and hem for a snug feel.