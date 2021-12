Farm Rio

Rainbow Crochet Squares Sweater

$276.00

If you love crochet, this fave is gonna blow your mind, baby! The Rainbow Crochet Squares Sweater has it all in just one style: colors, long sleeves, and a high neckline to keep you warm. Don’t worry, nobody’s gonna judge you if you wanna wear it all season long matching with the Rainbow Crochet Squares Shorts :) crochet sweater - details • Easy fit • High neck • Long sleeves • Ribbing at cuffs and hem