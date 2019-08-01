Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Rainbow Book Pocket And Toy Storage Bin

$200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Your little one can store their favorite treasures in the Rainbow Book Pocket and Toy Storage Bin by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids. This yellow storage bin includes a rainbow backboard and rainbow pouch on the front. The pouch is perfect for storing children's books. Simply lift the lid to put away stuffed animals, building blocks, and more. This piece is durable enough for everyday use. Pair the Rainbow Book Pocket and Toy Storage Bin with other rainbow-inspired items by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids for a joyful, cohesive look.