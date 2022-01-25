The Series NY

Rainbow Balaclava

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Series NY

This BALACLAVA is one of a kind and hand crochet using sustainable yarn. We work with local artisans to create these in small batches, therefore we can only offer so many per month. We have created the option to pick your batch and best expect when you should receive your piece! The yarn consists of 85% recycled cotton and 15% other recycled fibers. It was not designed for a specific gender or body. One size fits differently. As seen on the Drew Barrymore Show! Material: Yarn made from 85% recycled cotton and 15% other recycled fibers Size: 16" (height), 26" ( neck circumference)