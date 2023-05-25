Rahua

Rahua Hydration Detangler + Uv Barrier, 6.5 Fl Oz, Moisturizing Formula Softens Hair, Smooths Frizz, Prevents Breakage And Damage, Creates Instantly Brushable Hair, Best For All Hair Types

$34.00

Description Prime hair with this leave-in detangler, creates instantly brushable hair. Benefits Glide comb through hair with ease, Provides UV defense, Prevents breakage, Blocks humidity and tames frizz Suggested Use Mist generously on damp or dry hair and comb through. Leave in, do not rinse.