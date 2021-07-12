J.Crew

Raffia Bucket Hat

$59.50

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details The bucket hat is back! We updated our favorite shade-maker from decades past in warm-weather, travel-ready raffia. Toss it in your beach bag to keep those rays off your face or wear it with your favorite jeans and a T-shirt on the weekends... You really can't go wrong. Bonus: It bounces back easily after a trip in your suitcase. Raffia. Import. Online only. Item AY699.