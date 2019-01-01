Skip navigation!
Soludos
Raffia Braided Slide Sandals
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Braided raffia Leather lining Slide sandal... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Raffia Shoes Are Taking Over
by
Bianca Nieves
DETAILS
Soludos
Knotted Slide Sandals
$99.00
$74.25
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Soludos
Jason Polan Original
$65.00
from
Soludos
BUY
DETAILS
Soludos
Dali Washed Canvas Espadrilles
$36.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Soludos
Criss Cross Platform Sandal
$95.00
from
Soludos
BUY
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
