Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Anthropologie
Raffia Box Satchel
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Raffia Box Satchel
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
& Other Stories
Leather Hand Bag
BUY
£45.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
Min and Mon
Vali Crossbody Small Black Leather Bag
BUY
$228.00
Min and Mon
Johnny Loves Rosie
Customized Luxe Black Hudson Vegan Leather Bag
BUY
$141.00
Johnny Loves Rosie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Laurel Mirror
BUY
$498.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Abstract Pearl Drop Earrings
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Raffia Box Satchel
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Cheena Petite Glass Mushroom Lamp Candle
BUY
$32.00
Anthropologie
More from Top Handle
Anthropologie
Raffia Box Satchel
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
& Other Stories
Leather Hand Bag
BUY
£45.00
£85.00
& Other Stories
Min and Mon
Vali Crossbody Small Black Leather Bag
BUY
$228.00
Min and Mon
Johnny Loves Rosie
Customized Luxe Black Hudson Vegan Leather Bag
BUY
$141.00
Johnny Loves Rosie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted