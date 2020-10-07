Rael

Acne Pimple Healing Patch (20 Count)

$21.99 $17.59

EXTRA COVERAGE - Larger, contoured patch fits acne hot spots like nose, chin, and cheek. Includes 10 patches in 31mm x 46mm size. FLATTENS ACNE FAST - Gently draws out pus and impurities straight from the source. Made with medical-grade, highly absorbent hydrocolloid. Drug-free, non-drying and hypoallergenic. PROTECTS SKIN AND REDUCES REDNESS - Provides a protective barrier against irritants and bacteria to speed up recovery process and prevent scarring. STAYS ON SKIN ALL NIGHT - Tapered edges keep patches adhered to skin, while effectively covering and calming blemishes. VEGAN AND CRUELTY-FREE - No animal-derived ingredients. No animal testing.