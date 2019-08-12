An Eastern-style staple gets a modern update in this braided pouf! Crafted from hand-braided jute, this pouf strikes a drum-shaped silhouette in a trendy color-dipped finish. Inside, foam and polystyrene bead fill provides comfort and support. Measuring 14" H x 20" W x 20" D overall, this pouf has a 200 lbs. weight capacity – so feel free to kick your feet up on it, or pull one out as extra seating at your next get-together with friends!
Features
100% Genuine and stylishly hand-braided jute tastefully colored in complementing tones
Can be fashioned as a footrest for your tired feet or as a make-do seating
Impeccable finishing for a supremely comfy and lasting construction
Polystyrene bead filling and stunningly handwoven by skilled artisans from India
Product Details
Shape: Round
Upholstery Material: Jute
Assembly Required: No