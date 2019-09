Amazon

Radical Candor: Be A Kick-ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity

$15.37

Buy Now Review It

Now a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller. "I raced through Radical Candor--It’s thrilling to learn a framework that shows how to be both a better boss and a better colleague. Radical Candor is packed with illuminating truths, insightful advice, and practical suggestions, all illustrated with engaging (and often funny) stories from Kim Scott’s own experiences at places like Apple, Google, and various start-ups. Indispensable."