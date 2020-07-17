Base Butter

Radiate Face Jelly

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Base Butter

Our lightweight moisturizer will revitalize your daily facial skincare routine as our formula rejuvenates, restores and protects your skin. Aloe vera gel is a skin balancing agent that helps keep your skin's natural pH between 4.2 to 5.8., Evening primrose boosts skin’s elasticity with omega-6 fatty acids, Lavender regulates sebum secretion, and tea tree penetrates the skin to disinfect. The result? A face that makes you look and feel alive.