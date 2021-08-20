Rose Inc

Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum

$72.00

Ideal for All Skin Types A powerful hydrating serum that instantly brightens the complexion with visible radiance. Because true luminosity comes from within, this serum reveals healthy-looking skin without clogging pores. It softens and plumps, creating a smooth, light-reflecting texture and a more even skin tone. The quick-absorbing formula contains a weightless blend of hydrating squalane, circulation-boosting vitamin C and illuminating sea fennel extract. Lab-tested Results 97% see smoother skin ** 70% increase in skin hydration* 24-hour moisture * Non-comedogenic * Based on a 24-hour clinical instrument study of 33 people, ages 18-66, after 8-, 12- and 24 hours after single application. ** Based on a 28 day consumer use study of 33 people, between the ages of 21-63 years, immediately after, 14 days after and 28 days after twice daily application. Benefits Formulated without pore-clogging ingredients Instantly brightens for a more radiant complexion Visibly plumps, smooths and softens skin Perfectly preps skin for makeup application Delivers lasting hydration