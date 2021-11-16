Tracee Stanley

Radiant Rest: Yoga Nidra

Develop a powerful practice of deep relaxation and transformative self-inquiry with this essential guide to yoga Nidra. Yoga Nidra is a practice devoted to allowing your body and mind to rest while your consciousness remains awake and aware, creating the opportunity for you to tap into a deeper understanding of yourself and your true nature. At its heart, yoga Nidra is about waking up to the fullness of your life. In Radiant Rest, Tracee Stanley draws on over twenty years of experience as a yoga Nidra teacher and practitioner to introduce the history of yoga Nidra, mind and body relaxation, and the surprising power of rest in our daily lives. This accessible guide shares six essential practices arranged around the koshas, the five subtle layers of the body: the physical, energetic, mental, intuitive, and bliss bodies. It also offers shorter, accessible practices for people pressed for time. Each practice is explained through step-by-step instructions and ends with self-inquiry prompts. A set of guided audio meditations provide further instruction. Feel a greater sense of stability, peace, and clarity in all aspects of your life as you deepen your yoga Nidra practice and discover its true power.