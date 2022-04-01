Lirika Matoshi

Radiant Heart Knit Sweater

£280.00

All sweaters are hand-knitted by our team of local women workers. All of our workers are paid a fair living wage, not just minimum wage, with benfits. It’s really important to us that we employ women to help us handcraft our pieces rather than have them made with machines. We strive to give more work to women in Kosovo, because a lot of them aren’t able to find jobs where they can utilise their skills here. We offer flexible benefits such as being allowed to work from home with no deadlines. These women have become such an integral part of the brand!