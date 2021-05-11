Madison Reed

Radiant Hair Color Kit

Find Your Perfect Hair Shade Meet Madison Reed's genius first-ever, color-recognition chatbot. Need help finding your hair color? Text your selfie to 34757 to get instantly shade-matched!* Hello Beautiful! Welcome to the fabulous future of hair color. Madison Reed is at-home hair color that delivers salon-quality results. Get beautiful, natural-looking, multi-dimensional color made with ingredients you can feel good about with the first ever smart 8-free permanent hair color-free of: ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, PPD, phthalates, gluten, SLS and titanium dioxide. Enriched with hair-loving nutrients-keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract-to protect and pamper your hair. For best results, stay within two shades of your natural color. With 100% gray coverage, you're guaranteed endless good hair days. Key Benefits: 100% gray coverage Long-lasting color with beautiful multi-tones Works in just 35 minutes Thick cream color: no drips, no mess, no harsh smell Free of: ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, PPD, phthalates, gluten, SLS & titanium dioxide Made from ingredients you can feel good about: keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract Compliments guaranteed Radiant Hair Color Kit includes: Radiant Cream Color (1.7 oz) Conditioning Color Activator (2.5 oz) Gloves (2 pairs) Cap (1 ct) Barrier Cream (0.7 oz) Cleansing Wipe (1 ct) Color Protecting Shampoo and Conditioner (0.5 oz each) Packaging may vary. *Message and data rates may apply. Pair with Color Protecting Shampoo and Color Protecting Conditioner to nourish and lock in your vibrant color with UV protection to prevent fading. Refresh faded color and add brilliant shine with Color Reviving Gloss.