NARS

Radiant Creamy Concealer (various Shades)

£24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Achieve a smooth, flawless complexion with the NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer; a long-wearing, buildable formula that helps to create a softer, more even finish. Fortified with innovative light-diffusing technology, the lightweight, ultra-hydrating concealer blends effortlessly onto skin, delivering medium-high coverage and natural-looking colour to minimise the appearance of fine lines, imperfections and signs of fatigue. Expect a fresh, dewy complexion with restored luminosity. Crease-proof, non-drying and complete with a wand applicator. Non-comedogenic. Free from alcohol, parabens and synthetic fragrances.