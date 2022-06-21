NARS

Radiant Creamy Concealer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer is an award-winning concealer that corrects, contours, highlights, and perfects up to 16 hours. Benefits 16-Hour Wear: Radiant Creamy Concealer delivers long-lasting, 16 hour wear Corrects Imperfections: Unique powders even skin tone and provide invisible skin correction so skin looks radiant, fresh and natural Features Medium, buildable coverage Long-lasting, radiant finish For all skin types No alcohol, parabens or fragrance Dermatologist tested Ophthalmologist tested Non-comedogenic Key Ingredients Mineral Tone Balancing Powder works to optically correct, not mask, imperfections. Light-Diffusing Mineral Powder reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and helps even out skin tone. Multi-Active Botanical Blend, including Magnolia Bark Extract, Grape Seed Extract and Vitamin E, hydrates, firms, reduces redness and strengthens the skin by helping its barrier retain vital moisture. Delivers essential antioxidant protection to help protect skin against damaging free radicals.